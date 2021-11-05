 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 05, 2021 12:37pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETXP) shares increased by 42.62% to $3.13 during Friday's regular session.
  • BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BIGC) stock rose 26.19% to $57.86. BigCommerce Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 5.5 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 476.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) stock moved upwards by 25.76% to $36.76. The current volume of 778.8K shares is 144.26% of Grid Dynamics Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) stock rose 19.01% to $87.59. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.2 million shares, making up 268.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.8 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) shares increased by 15.7% to $255.57. Synaptics's stock is trading at a volume of 573.0K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 175.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) shares rose 15.54% to $28.91. Trading volume for Atomera's stock is 604.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 167.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $669.4 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) shares decreased by 27.61% to $6.25 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Applied Optoelectronics's stock is trading at a volume of 3.4 million, which is 817.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $169.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • CPI Card (NASDAQ:PMTS) shares declined by 25.09% to $22.88. The current volume of 219.0K shares is 355.24% of CPI Card's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $257.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Paya Holdings (NASDAQ:PAYA) shares fell 16.11% to $8.0. As of 12:30 EST, Paya Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 2.9 million, which is 298.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) stock fell 14.51% to $78.02. The current volume of 1.7 million shares is 281.97% of Cognex's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Teradata (NYSE:TDC) shares decreased by 13.2% to $49.38. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.6 million, which is 287.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Switch (NYSE:SWCH) stock declined by 11.56% to $23.19. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.2 million shares, making up 116.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

