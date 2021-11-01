 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 12:40pm   Comments
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Comtech Telecom (NASDAQ:CMTL) shares rose 21.14% to $26.13 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 706.5K shares, making up 451.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $688.1 million.
  • Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) shares rose 16.02% to $9.27. As of 12:30 EST, Immersion's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million, which is 311.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $305.0 million.
  • PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) stock moved upwards by 13.88% to $2.87. The current volume of 509.4K shares is 156.76% of PaySign's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.6 million.
  • ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) shares increased by 13.59% to $54.6. The current volume of 14.4 million shares is 258.97% of ON Semiconductor's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $23.5 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) shares increased by 13.53% to $6.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $931.2 million.
  • Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) stock increased by 13.13% to $5.93. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.2 million, which is 150.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $542.3 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares decreased by 16.53% to $11.9 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 9.8 million shares, making up 55.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $654.1 million.
  • A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) shares decreased by 15.68% to $15.76. The current volume of 4.0 million shares is 617.11% of A10 Networks's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock decreased by 11.89% to $3.78. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 19.9 million, which is 88.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $284.3 million.
  • Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) stock decreased by 8.09% to $1.82. Trading volume for Steel Connect's stock is 217.3K as of 12:30 EST. This is 232.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) shares declined by 7.36% to $5.79. The current volume of 275.8K shares is 111.24% of Quantum Computing's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $168.8 million.
  • Allegro Microsystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) shares declined by 7.2% to $30.96. Trading volume for Allegro Microsystems's stock is 2.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 409.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

 

 

 

