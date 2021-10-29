11 Financials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) stock increased by 42.31% to $28.61 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 869.5K shares, making up 61.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Kinsale Capital Gr (NASDAQ:KNSL) stock moved upwards by 12.12% to $184.89. As of 12:30 EST, Kinsale Capital Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 157.1K, which is 157.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Banco Santander Mexico (NYSE:BSMX) shares moved upwards by 11.56% to $6.42. Banco Santander Mexico's stock is trading at a volume of 364.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 391.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) stock moved upwards by 11.53% to $8.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $218.0 million.
- LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) shares moved upwards by 11.01% to $156.79. The current volume of 236.4K shares is 80.68% of LendingTree's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Noah Holdings (NYSE:NOAH) shares increased by 10.22% to $42.49. As of 12:30 EST, Noah Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 132.3K, which is 95.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
Losers
- Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares decreased by 9.98% to $52.64 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Futu Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 9.1 million, which is 132.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 billion.
- Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) stock decreased by 8.78% to $64.37. As of 12:30 EST, Kemper's stock is trading at a volume of 544.4K, which is 210.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) stock declined by 8.59% to $6.71. Trading volume for UP Fintech Holding's stock is 12.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 129.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) shares decreased by 8.51% to $0.67. Trading volume for Senmiao Technology's stock is 1.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 74.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $37.0 million.
- Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) shares decreased by 6.47% to $3.33. Oxbridge Re Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 57.2K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 33.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.0 million.
