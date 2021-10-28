 Skip to main content

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2021 12:43pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Xos (NASDAQ:XOS) shares moved upwards by 14.09% to $5.1 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $827.1 million.
  • Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) stock rose 12.86% to $31.25. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 214.9K shares, making up 116.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $279.1 million.
  • Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) shares rose 10.99% to $8.48. Trading volume for Lightning eMotors's stock is 923.3K as of 12:30 EST. This is 21.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $623.9 million.
  • A.O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) shares moved upwards by 9.17% to $70.15. Trading volume for A.O. Smith's stock is 1.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 118.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) stock increased by 8.83% to $37.45. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 26.0 million shares, making up 129.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.5 billion.
  • Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) stock increased by 8.64% to $90.0. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 143.9K shares, making up 107.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) shares decreased by 18.59% to $60.02 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Proto Labs's stock is 1.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 311.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Stem (NYSE:STEM) stock fell 14.32% to $22.84. Stem's stock is trading at a volume of 6.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 295.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
  • Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) shares declined by 8.42% to $50.3. Upwork's stock is trading at a volume of 2.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 150.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) stock decreased by 7.9% to $357.5. Trading volume for Northrop Grumman's stock is 888.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 136.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.2 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) shares declined by 7.67% to $33.26. As of 12:30 EST, Flowserve's stock is trading at a volume of 921.9K, which is 132.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) shares decreased by 7.3% to $6.4. Trading volume for Ultralife's stock is 58.2K as of 12:30 EST. This is 151.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $102.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

