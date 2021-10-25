 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2021 12:57pm   Comments
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) shares increased by 34.59% to $2.14 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 23.1 million shares, making up 1772.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.8 million.
  • Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) shares increased by 28.02% to $2.39. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 37.3 million, which is 479.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.3 million.
  • Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock increased by 25.99% to $1.89. Trading volume for Exela Technologies's stock is 27.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 121.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $314.0 million.
  • Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares rose 20.84% to $0.92. As of 12:30 EST, Inpixon's stock is trading at a volume of 14.3 million, which is 761.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.7 million.
  • Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) stock increased by 15.95% to $9.37. As of 12:30 EST, Interlink Electronics's stock is trading at a volume of 117.0K, which is 1046.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.8 million.
  • Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) stock rose 13.71% to $31.84. Trading volume for Stratasys's stock is 2.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 230.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) stock declined by 13.52% to $9.6 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.5 million.
  • Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) stock decreased by 8.41% to $28.01. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 675.5K, which is 127.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
  • CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) stock fell 7.57% to $1.1. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 218.8K, which is 111.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.0 million.
  • 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) stock declined by 7.44% to $32.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $888.3 million.
  • DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) shares declined by 7.11% to $8.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $144.8 million.
  • Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) shares decreased by 7.04% to $5.42. The company's market cap stands at $781.3 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

