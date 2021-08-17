11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) shares moved upwards by 23.09% to $8.88 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.4 million shares, making up 45.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.4 million.
- CPI Card (NASDAQ:PMTS) stock increased by 9.33% to $23.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $261.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) stock rose 6.55% to $95.37. Trading volume for Fabrinet's stock is 92.6K as of 12:30 EST. This is 70.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) stock increased by 5.71% to $4.07. SRAX's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 409.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $94.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) stock increased by 5.69% to $5.57. Trading volume for Quantum's stock is 309.0K as of 12:30 EST. This is 66.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $324.2 million.
Losers
- Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares declined by 21.42% to $10.79 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.3 million shares, making up 300.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $374.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) shares decreased by 12.88% to $1.76. As of 12:30 EST, Verb Tech's stock is trading at a volume of 4.6 million, which is 34.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $111.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) shares declined by 12.8% to $20.03. The current volume of 176.2K shares is 47.32% of SkyWater Technology's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $782.3 million.
- GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) stock fell 12.6% to $1.26. GSE Systems's stock is trading at a volume of 167.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 202.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) stock decreased by 9.88% to $4.74. As of 12:30 EST, Sequans Communications's stock is trading at a volume of 289.4K, which is 196.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $177.1 million.
- Infobird Co (NASDAQ:IFBD) stock declined by 9.76% to $2.96. The current volume of 199.9K shares is 10.92% of Infobird Co's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $74.7 million.
