12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- IDT (NYSE:IDT) stock moved upwards by 21.3% to $47.71 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 875.4K shares, making up 644.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Professional Diversity (NASDAQ:IPDN) stock increased by 15.09% to $1.9. Professional Diversity's stock is trading at a volume of 3.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 629.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.5 million.
- Shenandoah (NASDAQ:SHEN) stock rose 14.98% to $56.56. The current volume of 889.2K shares is 543.85% of Shenandoah's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.
- ZipRecruiter (NYSE:ZIP) stock rose 7.35% to $25.89. ZipRecruiter's stock is trading at a volume of 670.4K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 34.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
- TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) shares rose 4.34% to $3.12. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 117.5K, which is 447.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE:MBT) stock rose 4.2% to $9.67. The current volume of 3.9 million shares is 152.05% of Mobile TeleSystems's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $8.3 billion.
Losers
- 9F (NASDAQ:JFU) stock fell 10.34% to $2.38 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 929.9K shares is 48.81% of 9F's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $485.3 million.
- ZW Data Action Tech (NASDAQ:CNET) stock decreased by 8.93% to $1.94. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.4 million, which is 198.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $60.7 million.
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock declined by 8.93% to $49.38. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 58.7 million, which is 37.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.7 billion.
- MediaCo Holding (NASDAQ:MDIA) shares declined by 8.26% to $3.46. The current volume of 72.3K shares is 19.81% of MediaCo Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.1 million.
- Baosheng Media Group Hldg (NASDAQ:BAOS) stock fell 8.1% to $3.23. Trading volume for Baosheng Media Group Hldg's stock is 59.0K as of 12:30 EST. This is 25.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.6 million.
- Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) stock decreased by 6.93% to $2.42. Trading volume for Salem Media Group's stock is 94.1K as of 12:30 EST. This is 33.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.0 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers