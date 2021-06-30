 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 30, 2021 12:39pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) stock moved upwards by 26.82% to $2.08 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 32.6 million shares, making up 2746.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $102.6 million.
  • Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) shares rose 24.28% to $13.51. As of 12:30 EST, Newegg Commerce's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million, which is 321.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 billion.
  • HUTCHMED (China) (NASDAQ:HCM) shares increased by 21.57% to $40.4. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.5 million, which is 532.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion.
  • Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) shares rose 20.28% to $65.25. Trading volume for Verve Therapeutics's stock is 590.2K as of 12:30 EST. This is 52.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
  • Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) stock moved upwards by 20.18% to $182.21. As of 12:30 EST, Intellia Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 15.4 million, which is 908.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 billion.
  • Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) stock moved upwards by 17.78% to $1.23. The current volume of 13.3 million shares is 469.15% of Predictive Oncology's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.0 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) stock declined by 38.0% to $9.86 during Wednesday's regular session. Altimmune's stock is trading at a volume of 13.1 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 926.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $378.5 million.
  • Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) shares decreased by 26.19% to $2.82. Trading volume for Panbela Therapeutics's stock is 1.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 1729.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $28.4 million.
  • electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) shares decreased by 26.18% to $1.1. As of 12:30 EST, electroCore's stock is trading at a volume of 8.0 million, which is 1222.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $53.3 million.
  • Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) stock decreased by 19.87% to $1.21. Check-Cap's stock is trading at a volume of 53.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 3206.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $85.2 million.
  • SELLAS Life Sciences Gr (NASDAQ:SLS) stock fell 12.94% to $11.38. SELLAS Life Sciences Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 5.1 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1014.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $175.8 million.
  • Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:CERE) shares decreased by 12.13% to $26.09. Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg's stock is trading at a volume of 5.1 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 318.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion.

 

 

 

