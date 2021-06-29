 Skip to main content

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 29, 2021 12:38pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) shares increased by 11.7% to $42.73 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Coupang's stock is 7.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 165.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $74.0 billion.
  • PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) stock moved upwards by 8.86% to $41.28. The current volume of 1.8 million shares is 63.19% of PLBY Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • Betterware de Mexico SAB (NASDAQ:BWMX) shares increased by 7.9% to $44.35. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 42.2K shares, making up 85.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
  • LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) stock increased by 7.75% to $17.79. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 113.9K shares, making up 173.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $178.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) stock rose 6.31% to $4.38. The current volume of 325.3K shares is 44.04% of Greenlane Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.3 million.
  • Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) stock increased by 6.09% to $18.44. Trading volume for Duluth Holdings's stock is 184.6K as of 12:30 EST. This is 97.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $608.9 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) stock declined by 8.04% to $61.93 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Live Ventures's stock is 37.1K as of 12:30 EST. This is 110.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $97.2 million.
  • iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) shares fell 7.34% to $6.65. iPower's stock is trading at a volume of 65.4K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 16.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $175.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ:CTHR) shares decreased by 6.54% to $2.86. Charles & Colvard's stock is trading at a volume of 169.7K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 54.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.3 million.
  • Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) stock declined by 6.45% to $3.92. Trading volume for Uxin's stock is 3.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 17.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
  • RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) stock decreased by 6.14% to $2.61. RISE Education Cayman's stock is trading at a volume of 63.8K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 85.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $147.3 million.
  • Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) stock declined by 5.59% to $2.23. Trading volume for Monaker Group's stock is 206.6K as of 12:30 EST. This is 58.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.2 million.

 

 

 

