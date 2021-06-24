12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) stock rose 20.77% to $24.26 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Moxian's stock is 16.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 623.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $469.3 million.
- Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) shares moved upwards by 12.67% to $68.0. Trading volume for Live Ventures's stock is 35.8K as of 12:30 EST. This is 114.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $105.7 million.
- PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) shares moved upwards by 12.53% to $40.32. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.2 million, which is 222.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) stock increased by 11.49% to $4.17. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 7.9 million, which is 38.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ:CTHR) shares rose 11.03% to $3.22. As of 12:30 EST, Charles & Colvard's stock is trading at a volume of 303.7K, which is 96.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.1 million.
- Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) stock increased by 10.66% to $109.6. As of 12:30 EST, Shake Shack's stock is trading at a volume of 869.5K, which is 98.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 billion.
Losers
- E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) stock decreased by 14.16% to $27.9 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 220.1K, which is 142.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares fell 11.74% to $4.21. Vinco Ventures's stock is trading at a volume of 16.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 142.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $175.8 million.
- KB Home (NYSE:KBH) shares fell 6.16% to $40.7. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 5.3 million, which is 390.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) shares declined by 5.31% to $15.72. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 234.2K, which is 106.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $474.2 million.
- 1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS) shares decreased by 5.09% to $25.57. The current volume of 41.3K shares is 5.29% of 1stdibs.com's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST).
- Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) stock decreased by 5.01% to $101.82. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 100.6K shares, making up 86.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $630.5 million.
