12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares rose 57.54% to $2.69 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Marin Software's stock is trading at a volume of 130.1 million, which is 21478.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.5 million.
- SEMrush Hldgs (NYSE:SEMR) shares moved upwards by 21.88% to $24.62. SEMrush Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 322.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) stock increased by 18.25% to $77.33. As of 12:30 EST, Trade Desk's stock is trading at a volume of 19.4 million, which is 1290.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.7 billion.
- GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) shares rose 17.74% to $2.92. GTT Communications's stock is trading at a volume of 12.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 257.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $171.7 million.
- Agora (NASDAQ:API) stock rose 14.16% to $44.42. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares, making up 103.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 billion.
- ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) shares increased by 11.73% to $13.42. ALFI's stock is trading at a volume of 20.5 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 102.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
Losers
- Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) shares decreased by 7.93% to $144.44 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Concentrix's stock is trading at a volume of 298.9K, which is 141.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) shares decreased by 7.15% to $1.36. Powerbridge Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 312.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 31.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.5 million.
- Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) shares decreased by 5.86% to $6.94. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 753, which is 4.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.4 million.
- Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) stock decreased by 5.86% to $5.22. The current volume of 77.6K shares is 242.12% of Deswell Industries's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $83.1 million.
- DoubleVerify Hldgs (NYSE:DV) stock declined by 5.69% to $40.63. Trading volume for DoubleVerify Hldgs's stock is 471.0K as of 12:30 EST. This is 71.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) shares fell 5.66% to $5.51. Trading volume for Genasys's stock is 157.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 86.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $198.4 million.
