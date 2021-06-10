12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Trxade Health (NASDAQ:MEDS) stock increased by 136.02% to $9.63 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 149.9 million, which is 200504.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.2 million.
- RH (NYSE:RH) stock moved upwards by 14.83% to $702.0. Trading volume for RH's stock is 2.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 402.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.7 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) stock increased by 13.66% to $1.96. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 15.9 million, which is 2754.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $57.4 million.
- Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) shares moved upwards by 10.97% to $108.86. Oxford Industries's stock is trading at a volume of 201.7K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 212.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) shares moved upwards by 9.81% to $9.9. Trading volume for New Oriental Education's stock is 49.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 208.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.8 billion.
- Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) shares moved upwards by 7.32% to $65.51. Trading volume for Signet Jewelers's stock is 5.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 711.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
Losers
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) shares decreased by 20.41% to $240.82 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for GameStop's stock is 9.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 72.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) shares declined by 16.23% to $42.91. The current volume of 4.9 million shares is 187.49% of PLBY Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST).
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) stock declined by 13.96% to $16.09. Trading volume for Aterian's stock is 1.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 109.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) shares declined by 13.45% to $10.3. Jiuzi Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 847.1K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 18.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) stock fell 12.55% to $23.11. Lakeland Industries's stock is trading at a volume of 418.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 284.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $185.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) shares fell 11.33% to $14.02. Arcimoto's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 70.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $501.6 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers