12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Antelope Enterprise Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) shares rose 24.26% to $4.96 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 17.4 million shares is 1615.14% of Antelope Enterprise Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.8 million.
- Covanta Holding (NYSE:CVA) shares rose 15.33% to $17.14. The current volume of 2.0 million shares is 260.49% of Covanta Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
- Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) shares rose 12.75% to $3.36. Trading volume for Energous's stock is 10.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 475.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $208.1 million.
- Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) shares increased by 12.74% to $19.19. Global Ship Lease's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 295.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $696.2 million.
- Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) shares increased by 10.16% to $0.69. Trading volume for Staffing 360 Solutions's stock is 4.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 206.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.8 million.
- SOS (NYSE:SOS) shares increased by 10.08% to $4.09. SOS's stock is trading at a volume of 22.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 52.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $735.0 million.
Losers
- Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) shares decreased by 12.01% to $28.88 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 9.2 million shares, making up 366.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- BEST (NYSE:BEST) stock decreased by 8.96% to $1.48. As of 12:30 EST, BEST's stock is trading at a volume of 6.9 million, which is 243.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $571.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) stock declined by 8.22% to $11.33. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 263.3K, which is 64.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $144.8 million.
- Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) shares decreased by 7.32% to $3.93. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 590.6K shares, making up 18.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $217.1 million.
- Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) shares decreased by 6.25% to $17.39. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 8.6 million shares, making up 60.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 billion.
- CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) shares decreased by 5.81% to $4.71. As of 12:30 EST, CBAK Energy Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million, which is 62.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $416.3 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers