12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) shares increased by 26.11% to $25.64 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 793.9K shares, making up 760.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $838.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) stock moved upwards by 19.05% to $27.87. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.4 million, which is 284.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $642.0 million.
- SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) shares moved upwards by 17.81% to $7.34. Trading volume for SPI Energy's stock is 7.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 1847.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $175.1 million.
- Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) stock moved upwards by 12.94% to $10.16. As of 12:30 EST, Opera's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million, which is 625.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) stock increased by 12.22% to $19.55. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.3 million, which is 101.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $663.9 million.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares increased by 12.04% to $31.44. As of 12:30 EST, Riot Blockchain's stock is trading at a volume of 10.7 million, which is 50.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
Losers
- SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) shares decreased by 16.57% to $21.55 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 2.1 million shares is 28.51% of SemiLEDs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $87.6 million.
- Comtech (NASDAQ:CMTL) shares decreased by 13.02% to $22.32. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 440.5K, which is 253.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $581.5 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) shares declined by 12.85% to $7.8. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.8 million, which is 767.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $208.0 million.
- Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) shares declined by 12.45% to $29.77. Trading volume for Viant Technology's stock is 170.8K as of 12:30 EST. This is 43.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) shares fell 11.78% to $9.75. The current volume of 7.5 million shares is 186.81% of Eastman Kodak's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $765.3 million.
- LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) stock declined by 10.53% to $2.89. As of 12:30 EST, LightPath Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million, which is 101.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $76.7 million.
