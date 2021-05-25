12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) stock increased by 11.56% to $21.07 during Tuesday's regular session. Tecnoglass's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 281.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) shares increased by 11.26% to $2.7. The current volume of 384.9K shares is 32.32% of Code Chain New Continent's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $97.1 million.
- LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) stock moved upwards by 8.38% to $8.92. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 165.3K, which is 150.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $236.3 million.
- Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) stock moved upwards by 6.58% to $14.75. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.5K, which is 31.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) stock rose 6.57% to $215.79. The current volume of 252.8K shares is 121.76% of Nordson's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) stock rose 6.5% to $8.68. As of 12:30 EST, China Recycling Energy's stock is trading at a volume of 43.7K, which is 30.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.8 million.
Losers
- Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) shares fell 12.36% to $72.79 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 796.7K shares is 203.35% of Dycom Industries's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) shares fell 9.44% to $15.75. As of 12:30 EST, HyreCar's stock is trading at a volume of 816.2K, which is 85.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $320.8 million.
- Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) shares decreased by 9.43% to $3.99. As of 12:30 EST, Safe Bulkers's stock is trading at a volume of 2.0 million, which is 149.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $426.4 million.
- Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) shares declined by 8.32% to $4.41. Diana Shipping's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 95.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $403.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) shares decreased by 8.19% to $20.86. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.5 million shares, making up 165.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) stock fell 7.91% to $15.51. As of 12:30 EST, Genco Shipping & Trading's stock is trading at a volume of 621.2K, which is 66.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $650.0 million.
