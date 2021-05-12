12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Summit Wireless (NASDAQ:WISA) shares rose 25.92% to $3.25 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Summit Wireless's stock is trading at a volume of 4.1 million, which is 1145.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $36.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) stock moved upwards by 24.02% to $38.25. ShotSpotter's stock is trading at a volume of 199.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 382.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $446.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) stock moved upwards by 16.11% to $10.45. Trading volume for eGain's stock is 329.3K as of 12:30 EST. This is 128.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $324.5 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) shares increased by 8.82% to $19.23. Trading volume for FuboTV's stock is 42.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 287.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) stock increased by 7.79% to $17.28. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 130.6K shares, making up 78.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $522.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) shares increased by 6.76% to $24.93. The current volume of 10.5 million shares is 213.04% of NortonLifeLock's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $14.5 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) shares declined by 21.28% to $0.49 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 10.2 million shares is 525.71% of Sonim Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) shares declined by 16.1% to $68.92. Lumentum Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 6.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 480.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) shares declined by 14.69% to $7.53. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares, making up 25.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.5 million.
- PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) stock decreased by 14.07% to $3.02. Trading volume for PaySign's stock is 857.3K as of 12:30 EST. This is 286.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $153.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) shares fell 12.82% to $20.95. 3D Sys's stock is trading at a volume of 10.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 211.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) stock fell 10.34% to $49.72. As of 12:30 EST, Affirm Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 2.8 million, which is 104.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers