12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) stock moved upwards by 111.42% to $3.85 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 113.0 million shares is 18552.84% of Precipio's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.7 million.
- Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares rose 23.44% to $15.64. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 187.7 million, which is 238.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
- Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) stock moved upwards by 22.23% to $8.19. The current volume of 195.7K shares is 1982.39% of Rezolute's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $68.4 million.
- Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) shares increased by 13.18% to $26.73. Inotiv's stock is trading at a volume of 106.1K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 120.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) stock increased by 11.59% to $5.1. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 4.7 million, which is 96.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $420.5 million.
- BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) shares increased by 10.63% to $208.31. The current volume of 3.8 million shares is 196.56% of BioNTech's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $50.3 billion.
Losers
- Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) stock declined by 23.03% to $1.07 during Monday's regular session. Regulus Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 4.5 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 151.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $77.5 million.
- Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) shares fell 17.42% to $10.86. Trading volume for Evelo Biosciences's stock is 196.2K as of 12:31 EST. This is 73.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $579.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) shares declined by 16.1% to $9.8. The current volume of 368.9K shares is 53.89% of Avrobio's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $409.3 million.
- MIND MEDIC SUB VT SH (NASDAQ:MNMD) shares declined by 14.46% to $3.35. MIND MEDIC SUB VT SH's stock is trading at a volume of 9.4 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 26.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) shares fell 14.05% to $9.27. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 57.8 million, which is 287.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Motus GI Hldgs (NASDAQ:MOTS) stock declined by 14.03% to $1.2. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 7.4 million, which is 142.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.8 million.
