12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Motus GI Hldgs (NASDAQ:MOTS) stock moved upwards by 30.17% to $1.42 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 113.9 million shares, making up 3758.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.3 million.
- Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) stock moved upwards by 18.77% to $27.9. Cryolife's stock is trading at a volume of 843.1K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 510.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) stock increased by 11.81% to $10.3. Vaxart's stock is trading at a volume of 51.8 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 277.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) shares rose 11.69% to $18.11. The current volume of 56.2K shares is 50.67% of BioVie's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $251.9 million.
- Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares increased by 9.94% to $13.15. Ocugen's stock is trading at a volume of 95.9 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 124.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
- Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) shares moved upwards by 9.54% to $33.47. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 939.9K shares, making up 376.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
Losers
- Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) shares declined by 12.98% to $61.01 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 281.8K shares is 236.81% of Keros Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- ALX Oncology Holdings (NASDAQ:ALXO) shares fell 11.78% to $63.23. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 168.9K shares, making up 67.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.
- Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) shares declined by 11.21% to $7.49. As of 12:31 EST, Ardelyx's stock is trading at a volume of 5.9 million, which is 333.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $738.6 million.
- Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ:PACB) shares declined by 10.73% to $29.89. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.7 million shares, making up 89.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- ResMed (NYSE:RMD) stock declined by 8.25% to $190.77. The current volume of 654.5K shares is 95.92% of ResMed's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $27.7 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) shares decreased by 7.44% to $49.86. The current volume of 145.4K shares is 116.37% of LeMaitre Vascular's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
