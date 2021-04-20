12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares moved upwards by 13.11% to $5.26 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 1.5 million, which is 91.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.0 million.
- Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) stock increased by 10.51% to $5.36. The current volume of 7.4 million shares is 112.42% of Oriental Culture Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.5 million.
- Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) shares moved upwards by 6.57% to $11.18. The current volume of 767.4K shares is 40.73% of Esports Entertainment's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $225.5 million.
- Studio City Intl Hldgs (NYSE:MSC) shares moved upwards by 5.13% to $13.31. Studio City Intl Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 39.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) stock increased by 5.03% to $46.52. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.9 million shares, making up 156.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) stock moved upwards by 3.95% to $4.73. As of 12:31 EST, Good Times Restaurants's stock is trading at a volume of 46.6K, which is 38.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $59.8 million.
Losers
- J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) shares decreased by 10.77% to $6.88 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for J.Jill's stock is 46.1K as of 12:31 EST. This is 6.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $66.7 million.
- PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) stock declined by 10.36% to $46.7. PubMatic's stock is trading at a volume of 353.9K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 48.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
- Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) stock fell 9.64% to $2.72. The current volume of 286.4K shares is 26.01% of Target Hospitality's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $275.3 million.
- Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) stock fell 9.42% to $5.87. The current volume of 127.8K shares is 70.17% of Jakks Pacific's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.6 million.
- Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock decreased by 9.24% to $2.07. As of 12:31 EST, Kaixin Auto Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 989.4K, which is 27.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $134.7 million.
- Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) stock decreased by 8.72% to $24.83. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 560.7K shares, making up 64.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
