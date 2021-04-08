12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) stock increased by 13.25% to $46.03 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.5 million shares, making up 76.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
- Vision Marine Technologie (NASDAQ:VMAR) stock rose 12.53% to $8.71. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 569.8K shares, making up 285.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $69.7 million.
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) stock moved upwards by 9.36% to $53.59. GrowGeneration's stock is trading at a volume of 1.9 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 74.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion.
- Betterware de Mexico SAB (NASDAQ:BWMX) shares increased by 8.03% to $41.08. As of 12:32 EST, Betterware de Mexico SAB's stock is trading at a volume of 175.0K, which is 260.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) stock increased by 7.72% to $60.66. As of 12:32 EST, PubMatic's stock is trading at a volume of 425.9K, which is 56.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.
- Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) shares increased by 7.7% to $9.5. The current volume of 620.0K shares is 102.26% of Full House Resorts's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $323.3 million.
Losers
- Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) shares declined by 11.81% to $3.21 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.0 million shares, making up 216.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $324.9 million.
- Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) stock declined by 6.37% to $3.46. The current volume of 1.6 million shares is 47.16% of Drive Shack's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $315.4 million.
- Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) shares decreased by 6.0% to $13.02. The current volume of 121.2K shares is 520.16% of Natuzzi's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $142.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) stock decreased by 4.71% to $20.46. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 10.6K shares, making up 23.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.0 million.
- TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ:TA) shares declined by 4.59% to $26.84. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 49.0K, which is 29.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $391.0 million.
- Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) shares declined by 4.53% to $4.64. The current volume of 99.0K shares is 82.77% of Good Times Restaurants's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.7 million.
