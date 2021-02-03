12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) shares rose 42.0% to $9.86 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 10.5 million shares, making up 936.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.0 million.
- SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) stock rose 33.89% to $1.58. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 30.8 million, which is 1076.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.6 million.
- Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) stock rose 22.62% to $9.35. The current volume of 20.6 million shares is 139.69% of Microvision's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) stock moved upwards by 19.87% to $31.49. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.4 million shares, making up 89.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $754.6 million.
- Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) stock increased by 17.31% to $2.71. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 2.7 million, which is 430.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $378.8 million.
- Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) stock increased by 15.71% to $5.49. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 663.0K, which is 172.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.9 million.
Losers
- Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) shares fell 11.84% to $6.26 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 832.8K shares is 358.01% of Iteris's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $257.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) shares fell 10.52% to $127.6. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 555.5K, which is 113.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion.
- Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) stock fell 8.57% to $81.29. Power Integrations's stock is trading at a volume of 526.5K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 142.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) shares decreased by 8.11% to $123.23. Trading volume for Check Point Software's stock is 2.3 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 204.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.2 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB) shares decreased by 7.66% to $48.75. Tenable Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 1.9 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 212.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) shares fell 7.39% to $15.42. IEC Electronics's stock is trading at a volume of 247.9K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 118.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $163.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
