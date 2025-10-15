10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $450.00 $72.7K 30.4K 67.7K BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/07/25 $175.00 $50.0K 9.3K 2.8K NKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $70.00 $25.6K 6.1K 2.3K AMZN PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/24/25 $210.00 $32.4K 9.6K 2.1K DUOL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/14/25 $330.00 $60.2K 1 926 PDD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $135.00 $612.0K 5.7K 808 GME CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/16/26 $25.00 $27.7K 862 313 ABNB PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $140.00 $69.6K 85 200 AAP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $52.00 $25.9K 210 103 SBUX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $85.00 $58.2K 1.7K 75

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 501 contract(s) at a $450.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.7K, with a price of $147.0 per contract. There were 30475 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 67779 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on November 7, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 9375 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2868 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NKE (NYSE:NKE), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 65 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 70 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $371.0 per contract. There were 6170 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2355 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on October 24, 2025. This event was a transfer of 110 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.4K, with a price of $295.0 per contract. There were 9612 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2101 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DUOL (NASDAQ:DUOL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 30 day(s) on November 14, 2025. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.2K, with a price of $3010.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 926 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 93 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 800 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $612.0K, with a price of $765.0 per contract. There were 5712 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 808 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME (NYSE:GME), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 366 day(s) on October 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 55 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $505.0 per contract. There were 862 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 313 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABNB (NASDAQ:ABNB), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 429 day(s) on December 18, 2026. Parties traded 26 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.6K, with a price of $2680.0 per contract. There were 85 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAP (NYSE:AAP), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $52.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.9K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 210 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 103 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 457 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 45 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.2K, with a price of $1295.0 per contract. There were 1737 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 75 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

