10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $430.00 $38.2K 11.9K 46.1K RIVN PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $13.00 $351.0K 9.2K 3.1K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $240.00 $208.9K 5.1K 1.3K EBAY PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $87.50 $35.7K 739 180 BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $180.00 $67.1K 7.6K 108 PDD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $120.00 $27.9K 25.1K 104 TJX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $140.00 $25.4K 2.6K 87 WYNN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $100.00 $29.8K 1.3K 15 CVNA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/28/25 $380.00 $62.3K 1 10 RH PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $210.00 $33.7K 77 7

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 39 contract(s) at a $430.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.2K, with a price of $980.0 per contract. There were 11938 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 46168 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 3000 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $351.0K, with a price of $117.0 per contract. There were 9282 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3135 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 459 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 70 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $208.9K, with a price of $2985.0 per contract. There were 5135 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1372 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EBAY (NASDAQ:EBAY), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 81 contract(s) at a $87.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.7K, with a price of $442.0 per contract. There were 739 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 180 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 248 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 31 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.1K, with a price of $2165.0 per contract. There were 7662 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 108 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 95 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $558.0 per contract. There were 25152 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 104 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TJX (NYSE:TJX), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 95 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 33 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $770.0 per contract. There were 2640 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 87 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WYNN (NASDAQ:WYNN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 95 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 15 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.8K, with a price of $1990.0 per contract. There were 1306 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 46 day(s) on November 28, 2025. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $380.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.3K, with a price of $6237.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RH (NYSE:RH), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 158 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 7 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.7K, with a price of $4820.0 per contract. There were 77 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

