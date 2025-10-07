10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/10/25 $450.00 $26.9K 20.8K 76.1K JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $40.00 $30.1K 410.7K 28.7K EBAY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $100.00 $25.1K 4.9K 6.0K NIU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $7.50 $54.9K 1.0K 3.0K TAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $15.00 $242.8K 638 1.9K DKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $35.00 $80.0K 3.7K 1.9K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $225.00 $25.7K 9.7K 934 DASH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/31/25 $270.00 $214.1K 22 161 ANF CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $125.00 $25.6K 158 118 AAP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $40.00 $27.0K 0 15

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 3 day(s) on October 10, 2025. This event was a transfer of 26 contract(s) at a $450.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.9K, with a price of $1038.0 per contract. There were 20809 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 76164 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD (NASDAQ:JD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 101 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 134 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.1K, with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 410720 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 28743 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EBAY (NASDAQ:EBAY), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 45 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 90 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.1K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 4930 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6099 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIU (NASDAQ:NIU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 164 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 844 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.9K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 1016 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3098 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TAL (NYSE:TAL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 465 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 1943 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $242.8K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 638 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1943 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 101 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.0K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 3728 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1926 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 73 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $1286.0 per contract. There were 9781 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 934 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DASH (NASDAQ:DASH), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 24 day(s) on October 31, 2025. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $214.1K, with a price of $1424.0 per contract. There were 22 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 161 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ANF (NYSE:ANF), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 164 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 115 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $223.0 per contract. There were 158 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 118 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAP (NYSE:AAP), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 45 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 15 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $1800.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

