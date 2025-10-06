10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/10/25 $450.00 $45.5K 20.9K 61.9K CVNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/10/25 $400.00 $184.4K 743 2.2K F CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $14.85 $48.5K 44.4K 767 LVS CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $50.00 $120.0K 2.1K 557 SBUX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/31/25 $83.00 $37.2K 35 264 LKQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $35.00 $28.3K 2.5K 250 AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/15/26 $220.00 $26.6K 520 152 PTON CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $6.00 $37.2K 212 138 VFC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $17.50 $37.7K 4.5K 111 BABA PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/07/25 $180.00 $33.6K 183 97

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on October 10, 2025. Parties traded 38 contract(s) at a $450.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.5K, with a price of $1200.0 per contract. There were 20985 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 61947 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on October 10, 2025. This event was a transfer of 997 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $184.4K, with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 743 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2272 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 466 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $14.85 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.5K, with a price of $97.0 per contract. There were 44462 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 767 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LVS (NYSE:LVS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 46 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $120.0K, with a price of $480.0 per contract. There were 2186 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 557 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 25 day(s) on October 31, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $83.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.2K, with a price of $372.0 per contract. There were 35 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 264 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 137 day(s) on February 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.3K, with a price of $114.0 per contract. There were 2575 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 221 day(s) on May 15, 2026. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.6K, with a price of $2662.0 per contract. There were 520 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 152 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PTON (NASDAQ:PTON), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 74 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 126 contract(s) at a $6.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.2K, with a price of $296.0 per contract. There were 212 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 138 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VFC (NYSE:VFC), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 102 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 111 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.7K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 4501 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 111 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 32 day(s) on November 7, 2025. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.6K, with a price of $560.0 per contract. There were 183 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 97 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

