10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/03/25 $450.00 $44.5K 14.4K 64.4K AMZN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/03/25 $220.00 $32.0K 12.1K 23.0K BABA PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/10/25 $185.00 $28.3K 96 1.2K NCLH PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $24.00 $259.0K 194 1.0K JD CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $37.50 $60.0K 8.9K 673 XPEV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $26.00 $63.3K 5.0K 391 MCD PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $300.00 $224.8K 439 319 CCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $25.00 $25.4K 2.7K 194 KMX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $47.50 $55.6K 2.3K 137 HD PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $400.00 $94.9K 227 95

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on October 3, 2025. Parties traded 89 contract(s) at a $450.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.5K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 14470 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 64431 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on October 3, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $64.0 per contract. There were 12180 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 23039 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on October 10, 2025. Parties traded 90 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.3K, with a price of $315.0 per contract. There were 96 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1218 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NCLH (NYSE:NCLH), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 169 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $24.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $259.0K, with a price of $259.0 per contract. There were 194 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1001 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD (NASDAQ:JD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 78 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $37.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.0K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 8987 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 673 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XPEV (NYSE:XPEV), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 78 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.3K, with a price of $211.0 per contract. There were 5025 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 391 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MCD (NYSE:MCD), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 50 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 292 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $224.8K, with a price of $770.0 per contract. There were 439 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 319 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CCL (NYSE:CCL), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 470 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 33 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $770.0 per contract. There were 2760 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 194 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding KMX (NYSE:KMX), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 106 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 103 contract(s) at a $47.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.6K, with a price of $540.0 per contract. There were 2384 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 137 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HD (NYSE:HD), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 78 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 52 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $94.9K, with a price of $1825.0 per contract. There were 227 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 95 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.