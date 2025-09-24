10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/26/25 $160.00 $53.6K 15.3K 31.0K ONDS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.50 $75.6K 33.6K 13.9K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/03/25 $177.50 $50.0K 8.5K 13.3K HUT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $36.00 $34.7K 28 11.4K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/26/25 $510.00 $28.5K 3.3K 8.4K NBIS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/26/25 $115.00 $28.7K 6.5K 7.6K BMNR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $60.00 $90.0K 19.2K 6.9K CLSK CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/26/25 $15.00 $30.0K 5.4K 5.4K CRWV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/03/25 $140.00 $53.0K 3.5K 5.0K XRX PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/17/27 $3.00 $550.0K 5.7K 5.0K

• For MU MU, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on September 26, 2025. This event was a transfer of 195 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.6K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 15369 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 31093 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ONDS ONDS, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 114 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 369 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.6K, with a price of $205.0 per contract. There were 33608 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13962 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on October 3, 2025. This event was a transfer of 125 contract(s) at a $177.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $401.0 per contract. There were 8579 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13304 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HUT HUT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 114 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 37 contract(s) at a $36.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.7K, with a price of $940.0 per contract. There were 28 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11442 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on September 26, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $510.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $284.0 per contract. There were 3309 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8432 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NBIS NBIS, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on September 26, 2025. Parties traded 84 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $352.0 per contract. There were 6536 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7619 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BMNR BMNR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 58 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.0K, with a price of $900.0 per contract. There were 19229 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6949 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CLSK CLSK, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on September 26, 2025. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $30.0 per contract. There were 5472 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5441 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRWV CRWV, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on October 3, 2025. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.0K, with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 3507 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5015 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XRX XRX, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 814 day(s) on December 17, 2027. This event was a transfer of 5000 contract(s) at a $3.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $550.0K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 5776 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

