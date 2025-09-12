10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/12/25 $400.00 $141.8K 22.2K 264.5K JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $37.00 $26.7K 33.0K 54.7K LI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/26/25 $25.00 $38.4K 8.4K 4.2K PDD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $155.00 $89.5K 8.2K 3.9K AMZN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $230.00 $73.2K 20.6K 2.8K RIVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $15.00 $26.4K 42.7K 2.8K BABA PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $150.00 $37.7K 4.5K 2.3K ANF CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $88.00 $73.7K 2 1.3K CMG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $40.00 $155.4K 5.9K 930 ONON PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $42.50 $232.0K 634 810

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 2618 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 84 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $141.8K, with a price of $51.0 per contract. There were 22288 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 264525 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD JD, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 230 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $116.0 per contract. There were 33088 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 54799 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LI LI, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on September 26, 2025. Parties traded 437 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.4K, with a price of $88.0 per contract. There were 8428 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4246 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD PDD, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 70 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 635 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $89.5K, with a price of $141.0 per contract. There were 8295 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3902 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 126 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 44 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.2K, with a price of $1665.0 per contract. There were 20693 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2816 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN RIVN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 126 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $132.0 per contract. There were 42767 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2808 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA BABA, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 239 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.7K, with a price of $158.0 per contract. There were 4533 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2399 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ANF ANF, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $88.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.7K, with a price of $295.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1311 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CMG CMG, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 70 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 444 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $155.4K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 5939 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 930 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ONON ONON, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 70 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 800 contract(s) at a $42.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $232.0K, with a price of $290.0 per contract. There were 634 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 810 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.