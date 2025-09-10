10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/12/25 $355.00 $30.0K 3.4K 30.0K LULU CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/12/25 $165.00 $54.0K 2.5K 1.9K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $240.00 $134.6K 13.4K 1.7K PLCE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $10.00 $41.6K 2.8K 1.4K BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $150.00 $75.0K 18.2K 1.2K MTN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $150.00 $29.7K 55 504 UAA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $4.00 $52.5K 1.9K 308 CMG CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $30.00 $25.2K 870 136 PDD PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/26 $125.00 $33.3K 37 127 BKNG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/26/25 $5410.00 $114.9K 0 5

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on September 12, 2025. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $355.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 3487 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30057 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LULU LULU, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on September 12, 2025. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.0K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 2537 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1925 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 128 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 99 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $134.6K, with a price of $1360.0 per contract. There were 13431 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1744 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLCE PLCE, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 492 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 208 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.6K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 2815 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1434 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.0K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 18289 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1244 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MTN MTN, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $990.0 per contract. There were 55 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 504 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UAA UAA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 492 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $4.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.5K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 1914 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 308 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CMG CMG, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 492 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $1261.0 per contract. There were 870 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 136 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD PDD, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 219 day(s) on April 17, 2026. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.3K, with a price of $1335.0 per contract. There were 37 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 127 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BKNG BKNG, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on September 26, 2025. Parties traded 13 contract(s) at a $5410.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $114.9K, with a price of $8840.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

