10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $97.50 $156.2K 2.3K 1.2K VKTX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $22.50 $31.1K 273 1.0K NVO CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/29/25 $59.00 $31.8K 133 864 UNH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/22/25 $280.00 $153.8K 5.1K 437 CNC CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $30.00 $114.6K 5.7K 363 TMO CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $540.00 $70.0K 10.5K 153 GILD PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $120.00 $47.4K 47 47 AZN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/26 $82.50 $25.7K 2 37 BMY PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $60.00 $27.7K 946 20 LLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $660.00 $30.3K 139 7

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For ALC ALC, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 28 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1160 contract(s) at a $97.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 47 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $156.2K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 2341 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1201 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VKTX VKTX, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 28 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 177 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 63 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.1K, with a price of $176.0 per contract. There were 273 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1035 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVO NVO, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on August 29, 2025. Parties traded 759 contract(s) at a $59.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.8K, with a price of $42.0 per contract. There were 133 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 864 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UNH UNH, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 68 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $153.8K, with a price of $2269.0 per contract. There were 5153 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 437 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CNC CNC, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 119 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $114.6K, with a price of $382.0 per contract. There were 5784 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 363 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TMO TMO, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 56 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $540.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.0K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 10518 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 153 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GILD GILD, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 210 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 47 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.4K, with a price of $1010.0 per contract. There were 47 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 47 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AZN AZN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 238 day(s) on April 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 37 contract(s) at a $82.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $695.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 37 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BMY BMY, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 511 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $1385.0 per contract. There were 946 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LLY LLY, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 511 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 2 contract(s) at a $660.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.3K, with a price of $15175.0 per contract. There were 139 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.