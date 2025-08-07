10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/08/25 $182.50 $25.7K 67.4K 168.7K MSTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/08/25 $400.00 $26.7K 28.5K 31.5K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $225.00 $135.2K 35.4K 25.9K PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $185.00 $25.5K 23.3K 24.9K MSFT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $527.50 $33.5K 1.2K 2.4K CLSK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $16.00 $41.0K 4.5K 2.0K BMNR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $40.00 $64.0K 3.3K 1.9K SMCI CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $50.00 $64.3K 13.5K 1.8K APP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/08/25 $415.00 $84.0K 12 1.4K CRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $230.00 $63.5K 3.2K 1.2K

Explanation

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on August 8, 2025. Parties traded 474 contract(s) at a $182.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 67477 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 168725 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR MSTR, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on August 8, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $535.0 per contract. There were 28569 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 31581 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1002 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $135.2K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 35451 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25911 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR PLTR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 80 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $318.0 per contract. There were 23310 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 24926 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $527.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.5K, with a price of $335.0 per contract. There were 1293 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2425 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CLSK CLSK, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 162 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.0K, with a price of $82.0 per contract. There were 4567 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2027 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BMNR BMNR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 43 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.0K, with a price of $640.0 per contract. There were 3315 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1987 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMCI SMCI, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 43 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 220 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.3K, with a price of $292.0 per contract. There were 13527 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1874 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding APP APP, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on August 8, 2025. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $415.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.0K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 12 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1488 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRM CRM, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 312 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.5K, with a price of $203.0 per contract. There were 3241 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1247 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

