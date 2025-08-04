10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MMM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $140.00 $35.5K 20.5K 20.6K RKLB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $42.00 $97.5K 510 2.1K DAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/08/25 $51.00 $48.1K 1.4K 1.3K JOBY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/08/25 $17.00 $35.2K 1.0K 612 FTAI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/08/25 $140.00 $90.8K 33 280 FDX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $220.00 $41.6K 277 165 UBER PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $75.00 $55.4K 3.3K 128 AXON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $750.00 $42.3K 140 102 GNK CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/20/26 $10.00 $35.2K 110 55 GE PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $270.00 $28.8K 38 32

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding MMM MMM, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 46 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 35 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.5K, with a price of $1015.0 per contract. There were 20508 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20620 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RKLB RKLB, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 46 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 260 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $97.5K, with a price of $375.0 per contract. There were 510 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2144 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DAL DAL, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on August 8, 2025. Parties traded 876 contract(s) at a $51.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.1K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 1462 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1385 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JOBY JOBY, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on August 8, 2025. Parties traded 95 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.2K, with a price of $377.0 per contract. There were 1098 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 612 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FTAI FTAI, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 8, 2025. This event was a transfer of 267 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.8K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 33 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 280 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FDX FDX, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 114 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.6K, with a price of $365.0 per contract. There were 277 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 165 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UBER UBER, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 318 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.4K, with a price of $554.0 per contract. There were 3302 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 128 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AXON AXON, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $750.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.3K, with a price of $4230.0 per contract. There were 140 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 102 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GNK GNK, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 200 day(s) on February 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 55 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.2K, with a price of $640.0 per contract. There were 110 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 55 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GE GE, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 109 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $1440.0 per contract. There were 38 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 32 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.