10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/11/25 $305.00 $25.4K 10.2K 133.1K EXPE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $185.00 $146.5K 249 2.5K WYNN CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $115.00 $32.4K 1.9K 1.0K DPZ CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $470.00 $30.5K 1.3K 542 SG CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $18.00 $25.4K 2.7K 238 RCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/11/25 $325.00 $33.0K 258 208 AMZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $210.00 $44.7K 12.5K 180 GME CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $15.00 $156.7K 4.2K 179 AAP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $57.50 $39.9K 495 92 W PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $65.00 $62.4K 11 65

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on July 11, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $305.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $254.0 per contract. There were 10263 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 133198 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EXPE EXPE, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 190 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 66 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $146.5K, with a price of $2220.0 per contract. There were 249 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2511 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WYNN WYNN, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 80 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.4K, with a price of $406.0 per contract. There were 1924 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1048 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DPZ DPZ, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 8 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $470.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.5K, with a price of $610.0 per contract. There were 1315 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 542 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SG SG, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 99 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $127.0 per contract. There were 2778 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 238 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RCL RCL, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on July 11, 2025. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $325.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $1650.0 per contract. There were 258 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 208 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.7K, with a price of $1790.0 per contract. There were 12575 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 180 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME GME, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 190 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 165 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $156.7K, with a price of $950.0 per contract. There were 4254 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 179 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAP AAP, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 71 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 54 contract(s) at a $57.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.9K, with a price of $740.0 per contract. There were 495 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 92 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding W W, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 71 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 64 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.4K, with a price of $975.0 per contract. There were 11 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 65 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

