10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RUN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $15.00 $48.7K 60.8K 17.9K FLR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $47.50 $49.2K 86 1.6K AAON CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $85.00 $157.4K 15 1.5K GRAB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $10.00 $30.2K 122.2K 1.2K JOBY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $10.00 $31.2K 2.2K 693 RKLB CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $40.00 $61.0K 4.0K 584 GEO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $35.00 $59.6K 28.6K 438 SMR PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $35.00 $26.4K 800 275 UBER CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/27 $45.00 $29.5K 53 172 CSX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $35.00 $39.6K 480 125

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding RUN RUN, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 1574 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.7K, with a price of $31.0 per contract. There were 60824 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17931 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FLR FLR, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 101 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 179 contract(s) at a $47.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.2K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 86 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1612 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAON AAON, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 865 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $157.4K, with a price of $182.0 per contract. There were 15 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1530 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GRAB GRAB, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 556 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 750 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.2K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 122251 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1278 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JOBY JOBY, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 160 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 2234 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 693 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RKLB RKLB, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 73 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.0K, with a price of $610.0 per contract. There were 4091 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 584 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GEO GEO, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 192 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 385 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.6K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 28615 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 438 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMR SMR, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 63 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 800 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 275 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UBER UBER, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 892 day(s) on December 17, 2027. This event was a transfer of 5 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.5K, with a price of $5910.0 per contract. There were 53 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 172 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CSX CSX, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 345 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 124 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.6K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 480 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 125 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

