10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/11/25 $290.00 $27.4K 7.7K 77.5K RIVN CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $15.00 $100.0K 30.7K 13.2K AMZN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/11/25 $222.50 $25.2K 1.7K 8.3K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $130.00 $53.1K 11.5K 2.0K CMG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $62.50 $36.2K 216 1.8K XPEV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $17.00 $46.1K 486 1.2K GM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $57.50 $30.9K 2.4K 310 PDD CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $120.00 $45.0K 1.5K 233 JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $32.50 $57.6K 2.5K 169 MCD PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $290.00 $30.2K 836 126

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on July 11, 2025. Parties traded 42 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $653.0 per contract. There were 7736 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 77537 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN RIVN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 39 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 2500 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $100.0K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 30735 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13289 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on July 11, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $222.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $252.0 per contract. There were 1781 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8309 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 74 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 292 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.1K, with a price of $182.0 per contract. There were 11532 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2027 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CMG CMG, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 102 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $62.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.2K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 216 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1846 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XPEV XPEV, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 531 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.1K, with a price of $87.0 per contract. There were 486 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1293 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM GM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 193 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 103 contract(s) at a $57.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.9K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 2413 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 310 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD PDD, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 102 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 1505 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 233 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD JD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 193 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 146 contract(s) at a $32.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.6K, with a price of $395.0 per contract. There were 2513 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 169 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MCD MCD, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 53 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.2K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 836 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 126 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.