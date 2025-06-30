10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/03/25 $93.00 $26.3K 2.8K 10.2K BAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $45.00 $64.0K 13.2K 1.6K TFC CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $43.50 $99.0K 23 1.1K OSCR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $25.00 $30.8K 2.2K 549 GPN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $100.00 $31.3K 227 482 COIN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $380.00 $217.7K 1.5K 347 PYPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/18/26 $65.00 $59.1K 137 283 SOFI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $7.00 $32.6K 14.5K 276 JPM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $285.00 $60.1K 546 130 JEF CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $50.00 $27.0K 107 51

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For HOOD HOOD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 3, 2025. This event was a transfer of 95 contract(s) at a $93.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.3K, with a price of $277.0 per contract. There were 2837 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10245 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BAC BAC, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 46 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.0K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 13252 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1605 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TFC TFC, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 1100 contract(s) at a $43.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $99.0K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 23 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1101 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For OSCR OSCR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 81 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 134 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $233.0 per contract. There were 2250 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 549 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GPN GPN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 81 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 481 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.3K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 227 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 482 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COIN COIN, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 46 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 102 contract(s) at a $380.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $217.7K, with a price of $2135.0 per contract. There were 1528 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 347 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL PYPL, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 445 day(s) on September 18, 2026. Parties traded 102 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.1K, with a price of $580.0 per contract. There were 137 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 283 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SOFI SOFI, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 564 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 26 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.6K, with a price of $1255.0 per contract. There were 14565 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 276 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JPM JPM, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 172 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $285.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.1K, with a price of $2405.0 per contract. There were 546 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 130 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JEF JEF, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 18 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $540.0 per contract. There were 107 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 51 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

