10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GEO CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $30.00 $147.9K 10.9K 10.0K CAR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $170.00 $45.0K 30 4.4K BE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $22.00 $64.1K 91 861 HTZ PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $7.50 $31.2K 1.6K 672 TREX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $55.00 $126.0K 367 601 EOSE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/15/26 $4.50 $44.8K 30 293 ZIM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $15.00 $27.0K 675 215 VRT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/11/25 $129.00 $71.2K 14 171 ENVX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $10.00 $37.6K 3.9K 159 BA CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $200.00 $33.5K 1.1K 111

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding GEO GEO, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 9864 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $147.9K, with a price of $15.0 per contract. There were 10920 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10093 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CAR CAR, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 203 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 17 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $2648.0 per contract. There were 30 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4454 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BE BE, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 567 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 82 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.1K, with a price of $782.0 per contract. There were 91 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 861 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HTZ HTZ, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 175 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 149 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 1695 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 672 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TREX TREX, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 600 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $126.0K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 367 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 601 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EOSE EOSE, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 322 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 293 contract(s) at a $4.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.8K, with a price of $153.0 per contract. There were 30 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 293 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZIM ZIM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 112 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 675 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 215 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VRT VRT, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on July 11, 2025. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $129.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.2K, with a price of $475.0 per contract. There were 14 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 171 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ENVX ENVX, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 203 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.6K, with a price of $251.0 per contract. There were 3963 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 159 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BA BA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 266 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.5K, with a price of $3350.0 per contract. There were 1115 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 111 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.