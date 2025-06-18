10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $330.00 $36.9K 42.3K 101.2K XPEV PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $18.00 $454.9K 24.9K 5.0K GM PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $50.00 $185.0K 10.5K 2.0K CVNA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $200.00 $33.4K 3.7K 594 EBAY PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $65.00 $101.5K 577 350 JD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/03/25 $31.00 $27.1K 32 300 DKS CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $210.00 $25.2K 4.1K 227 GME CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $9.00 $29.2K 0 220 BABA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $100.00 $27.8K 20 219 MCD PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $310.00 $27.9K 1.0K 105

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 185 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.9K, with a price of $198.0 per contract. There were 42332 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 101291 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XPEV XPEV, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 30 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 4999 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $454.9K, with a price of $91.0 per contract. There were 24986 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5047 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM GM, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $185.0K, with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 10568 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2062 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA CVNA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 212 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.4K, with a price of $1670.0 per contract. There were 3708 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 594 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EBAY EBAY, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 275 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 350 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $101.5K, with a price of $290.0 per contract. There were 577 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 350 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD JD, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on July 3, 2025. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $31.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.1K, with a price of $181.0 per contract. There were 32 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKS DKS, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 93 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 70 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 4140 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 227 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME GME, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $1464.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 220 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 184 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 52 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $535.0 per contract. There were 20 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 219 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MCD MCD, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 93 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 12 contract(s) at a $310.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $2330.0 per contract. There were 1080 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 105 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

