10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/06/25 $360.00 $69.4K 13.4K 45.9K AMZN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/06/25 $205.00 $65.7K 4.6K 5.1K GME CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $35.00 $45.9K 10.9K 1.5K BABA PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $115.00 $29.1K 4.0K 1.0K SIG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/06/25 $67.00 $36.8K 52 786 EAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $140.00 $26.0K 4.0K 583 DASH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/13/25 $210.00 $40.9K 1.1K 488 HD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $400.00 $26.1K 1.2K 156 CMG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $51.00 $50.9K 795 123 DKNG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $35.00 $37.5K 2.8K 103

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on June 6, 2025. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $360.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.4K, with a price of $278.0 per contract. There were 13453 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 45900 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 4 day(s) on June 6, 2025. This event was a transfer of 274 contract(s) at a $205.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.7K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 4670 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5167 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME GME, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 46 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.9K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 10926 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1569 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA BABA, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 46 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 47 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.1K, with a price of $620.0 per contract. There were 4089 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1044 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SIG SIG, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on June 6, 2025. This event was a transfer of 93 contract(s) at a $67.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.8K, with a price of $384.0 per contract. There were 52 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 786 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EAT EAT, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 74 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 65 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 4031 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 583 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DASH DASH, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 11 day(s) on June 13, 2025. This event was a transfer of 65 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.9K, with a price of $630.0 per contract. There were 1167 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 488 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HD HD, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 74 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 87 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $298.0 per contract. There were 1290 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 156 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CMG CMG, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 228 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $51.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.9K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 795 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 123 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKNG DKNG, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 74 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.5K, with a price of $375.0 per contract. There were 2846 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 103 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

