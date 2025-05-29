10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/30/25 $365.00 $51.5K 16.4K 69.6K AMZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/30/25 $207.50 $27.4K 17.7K 25.0K BYON PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $7.50 $75.0K 74 1.0K RIVN PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $14.00 $76.7K 12.9K 725 DKS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/30/25 $180.00 $27.9K 953 459 SBUX PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $85.00 $35.0K 1.5K 126 BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $100.00 $271.7K 11.8K 125 ABNB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $140.00 $60.1K 2.7K 51 ULTA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/06/25 $412.50 $41.4K 2 42 WING CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $120.00 $223.1K 1 10

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on May 30, 2025. This event was a transfer of 137 contract(s) at a $365.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.5K, with a price of $379.0 per contract. There were 16407 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 69693 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on May 30, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $207.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $137.0 per contract. There were 17725 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25047 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BYON BYON, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 50 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.0K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 74 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1008 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN RIVN, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 78 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 650 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.7K, with a price of $118.0 per contract. There were 12906 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 725 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKS DKS, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on May 30, 2025. Parties traded 147 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $190.0 per contract. There were 953 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 459 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBUX SBUX, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 141 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 1527 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 126 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 232 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 110 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $271.7K, with a price of $2470.0 per contract. There were 11895 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 125 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABNB ABNB, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 232 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.1K, with a price of $1202.0 per contract. There were 2757 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 51 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ULTA ULTA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on June 6, 2025. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $412.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.4K, with a price of $2070.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 42 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WING WING, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 113 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $223.1K, with a price of $22310.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.