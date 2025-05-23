10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/23/25 $340.00 $49.7K 13.8K 182.5K PTON CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $10.00 $26.7K 16.1K 2.8K HD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/23/25 $365.00 $25.5K 2.0K 1.8K XPEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $22.00 $196.8K 8.8K 1.6K MCD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $320.00 $59.7K 17 644 PDD CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/30/25 $119.00 $50.5K 834 325 VFC PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $25.00 $26.1K 277 20 WHR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $77.50 $26.0K 10 16 DASH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $210.00 $28.8K 542 11 TJX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $97.50 $30.0K 73 10

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 142 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 39 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.7K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 13896 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 182518 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PTON PTON, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 210 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 265 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $101.0 per contract. There were 16192 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2809 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HD HD, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 117 contract(s) at a $365.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $222.0 per contract. There were 2087 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1872 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XPEV XPEV, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 147 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 800 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $196.8K, with a price of $246.0 per contract. There were 8895 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1609 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MCD MCD, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 210 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 33 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.7K, with a price of $1810.0 per contract. There were 17 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 644 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD PDD, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on May 30, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $119.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.5K, with a price of $505.0 per contract. There were 834 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 325 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VFC VFC, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 238 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $1306.0 per contract. There were 277 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WHR WHR, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 602 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 16 contract(s) at a $77.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $1630.0 per contract. There were 10 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DASH DASH, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 238 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $2885.0 per contract. There were 542 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TJX TJX, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 28 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $97.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $3002.0 per contract. There were 73 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

