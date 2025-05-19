10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/23/25 $350.00 $44.3K 17.0K 59.3K JWN PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $25.00 $31.5K 1 32.8K XPEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $22.00 $97.3K 3.9K 4.9K NIO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $3.00 $564.0K 14.0K 4.4K GME PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $125.00 $194.1K 1.0K 2.3K AMZN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $205.00 $179.2K 15.2K 1.6K BURL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/30/25 $280.00 $126.5K 8 1.2K RIVN CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $12.00 $44.5K 142 200 DKS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/30/25 $197.50 $324.8K 2 198 CHWY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $45.00 $92.0K 11 123

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on May 23, 2025. This event was a transfer of 70 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.3K, with a price of $634.0 per contract. There were 17042 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 59382 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JWN JWN, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 32 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 630 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 32832 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XPEV XPEV, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 151 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 391 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $97.3K, with a price of $249.0 per contract. There were 3991 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4984 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO NIO, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 242 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 4000 contract(s) at a $3.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $564.0K, with a price of $141.0 per contract. There were 14082 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4437 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME GME, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 242 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $194.1K, with a price of $9705.0 per contract. There were 1054 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2340 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 32 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 309 contract(s) at a $205.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $179.2K, with a price of $580.0 per contract. There were 15246 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1690 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BURL BURL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on May 30, 2025. Parties traded 137 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $126.5K, with a price of $925.0 per contract. There were 8 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1226 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIVN RIVN, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 60 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.5K, with a price of $445.0 per contract. There were 142 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKS DKS, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on May 30, 2025. Parties traded 197 contract(s) at a $197.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $324.8K, with a price of $1645.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 198 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CHWY CHWY, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 305 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 118 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $92.0K, with a price of $780.0 per contract. There were 11 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 123 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.