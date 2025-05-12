10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $210.00 $28.0K 31.9K 67.9K PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $120.00 $37.7K 18.8K 36.0K NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $122.00 $33.8K 524 28.4K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $460.00 $26.1K 20.0K 9.4K MSTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $400.00 $52.6K 2.3K 6.8K FSLR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/13/25 $150.00 $49.2K 6.0K 5.1K AVGO CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $370.00 $89.7K 8.1K 4.7K ENPH PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $50.00 $94.5K 2.7K 1.1K CLS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $105.00 $30.1K 492 383 DELL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $120.00 $44.1K 2.8K 270

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 31942 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 67929 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR PLTR, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 174 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.7K, with a price of $217.0 per contract. There were 18862 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 36018 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 173 contract(s) at a $122.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.8K, with a price of $197.0 per contract. There were 524 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 28494 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 414 contract(s) at a $460.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $63.0 per contract. There were 20055 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9440 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR MSTR, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.6K, with a price of $1054.0 per contract. There were 2374 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6873 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FSLR FSLR, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 32 day(s) on June 13, 2025. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.2K, with a price of $1230.0 per contract. There were 6006 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5127 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVGO AVGO, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 221 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 385 contract(s) at a $370.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $89.7K, with a price of $233.0 per contract. There were 8136 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4754 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ENPH ENPH, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 666 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $94.5K, with a price of $142.0 per contract. There were 2726 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1124 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CLS CLS, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 52 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 52 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.1K, with a price of $580.0 per contract. There were 492 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 383 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DELL DELL, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 249 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 18 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.1K, with a price of $2455.0 per contract. There were 2827 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 270 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

