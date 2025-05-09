10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $118.00 $35.0K 14.1K 31.0K MSTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $480.00 $43.5K 2.9K 23.1K AAPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/09/25 $197.50 $28.8K 4.6K 18.7K MSFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $435.00 $118.7K 1.4K 1.6K ANET PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/23/25 $85.00 $35.6K 118 650 APP PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $330.00 $46.0K 1.5K 436 FIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $30.00 $31.3K 421 262 AVGO PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/23/25 $197.50 $31.0K 150 193 PRO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $17.50 $32.2K 5 150 CRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $270.00 $35.6K 4.8K 83

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 175 contract(s) at a $118.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 14139 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 31099 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR MSTR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 281 contract(s) at a $480.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.5K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 2993 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 23163 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $197.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $96.0 per contract. There were 4694 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18758 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 261 contract(s) at a $435.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $118.7K, with a price of $455.0 per contract. There were 1451 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1643 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ANET ANET, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on May 23, 2025. This event was a transfer of 155 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.6K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 118 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 650 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding APP APP, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 39 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.0K, with a price of $1180.0 per contract. There were 1594 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 436 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FIVN FIVN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 161 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 110 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.3K, with a price of $285.0 per contract. There were 421 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 262 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVGO AVGO, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on May 23, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $197.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 150 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 193 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PRO PRO, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 196 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.2K, with a price of $215.0 per contract. There were 5 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 150 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRM CRM, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 42 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.6K, with a price of $1190.0 per contract. There were 4870 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 83 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.