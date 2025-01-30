10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/31/25 $400.00 $76.7K 13.4K 71.8K NKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $90.00 $69.1K 12.0K 5.5K PDD CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $120.00 $36.9K 15.6K 4.8K XPEV PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 02/07/25 $15.50 $97.6K 2.0K 2.0K DECK CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/31/25 $235.00 $300.0K 169 1.5K BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $110.00 $32.6K 13.0K 1.1K PTLO PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $20.00 $148.0K 200 200 ABNB PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $135.00 $26.8K 1.4K 103 AMZN PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $225.00 $42.5K 1.6K 47 SIG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $60.00 $25.9K 230 37

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on January 31, 2025. Parties traded 118 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.7K, with a price of $655.0 per contract. There were 13453 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 71837 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NKE NKE, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 50 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 973 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 63 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.1K, with a price of $71.0 per contract. There were 12071 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5555 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD PDD, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.9K, with a price of $369.0 per contract. There were 15656 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4807 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XPEV XPEV, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 8 day(s) on February 7, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1952 contract(s) at a $15.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $97.6K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 2008 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2054 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DECK DECK, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on January 31, 2025. Parties traded 600 contract(s) at a $235.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $300.0K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 169 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1531 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA BABA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 141 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.6K, with a price of $815.0 per contract. There were 13012 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1160 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PTLO PTLO, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 715 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $148.0K, with a price of $740.0 per contract. There were 200 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABNB ABNB, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 50 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 29 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $925.0 per contract. There were 1497 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 103 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 106 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 39 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.5K, with a price of $1090.0 per contract. There were 1642 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 47 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SIG SIG, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 169 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 32 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.9K, with a price of $810.0 per contract. There were 230 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 37 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.