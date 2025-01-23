10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/24/25 $410.00 $44.3K 9.6K 65.0K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/24/25 $232.50 $38.8K 19.2K 6.2K CMG PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $55.00 $205.8K 40 1.0K RIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $14.00 $71.2K 11.7K 809 WYNN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $85.00 $42.0K 1.0K 357 EBAY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $70.00 $74.8K 1.9K 204 JD CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $33.00 $86.4K 3.0K 187 LVS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $45.00 $35.5K 1.6K 114 F PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $13.00 $30.9K 2.9K 100 WHR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $150.00 $50.9K 340 56

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on January 24, 2025. Parties traded 75 contract(s) at a $410.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.3K, with a price of $591.0 per contract. There were 9651 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 65042 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on January 24, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $232.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.8K, with a price of $194.0 per contract. There were 19209 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6217 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CMG CMG, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 176 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 600 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $205.8K, with a price of $343.0 per contract. There were 40 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1033 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIVN RIVN, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 57 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 879 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.2K, with a price of $81.0 per contract. There were 11740 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 809 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WYNN WYNN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 29 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 1068 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 357 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EBAY EBAY, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 358 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 78 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.8K, with a price of $960.0 per contract. There were 1947 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 204 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD JD, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 29 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 148 contract(s) at a $33.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.4K, with a price of $584.0 per contract. There were 3096 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 187 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LVS LVS, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 148 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 103 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.5K, with a price of $345.0 per contract. There were 1649 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 114 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F F, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 148 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.9K, with a price of $309.0 per contract. There were 2907 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WHR WHR, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 358 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.9K, with a price of $1020.0 per contract. There were 340 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 56 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.