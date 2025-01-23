10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/24/25 $145.00 $30.5K 59.0K 116.6K ENPH PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $60.00 $4.4 million 1.7K 8.0K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $230.00 $28.5K 18.8K 5.6K PLTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $72.50 $71.0K 15.0K 5.3K CVLT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $150.00 $63.5K 2.3K 2.1K MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $120.00 $28.1K 11.8K 2.0K ADI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/24/25 $227.50 $65.1K 50 1.4K AVGO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $250.00 $25.6K 775 1.0K REKR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $2.00 $100.0K 172 1.0K GTLB CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $80.00 $70.0K 1.1K 1.0K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on January 24, 2025. Parties traded 218 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 109 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.5K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 59074 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 116626 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ENPH ENPH, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 57 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 8000 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $4.4 million, with a price of $560.0 per contract. There were 1799 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8081 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $476.0 per contract. There were 18870 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5699 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR PLTR, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 170 contract(s) at a $72.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.0K, with a price of $418.0 per contract. There were 15012 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5303 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVLT CVLT, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 29 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 72 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.5K, with a price of $880.0 per contract. There were 2380 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2112 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU MU, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 306 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.1K, with a price of $92.0 per contract. There were 11800 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2055 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ADI ADI, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on January 24, 2025. Parties traded 395 contract(s) at a $227.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.1K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 50 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1497 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVGO AVGO, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 204 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $2560.0 per contract. There were 775 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1094 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding REKR REKR, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 204 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $2.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $100.0K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 172 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1011 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GTLB GTLB, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 358 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.0K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 1108 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1003 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

