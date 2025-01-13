10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $400.00 $178.9K 29.7K 47.8K RIVN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $12.50 $54.7K 19.9K 21.7K CVNA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/24/25 $225.00 $37.0K 3.5K 3.0K FL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $20.00 $93.5K 685 1.2K DKNG PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $42.00 $566.3K 1.1K 930 TPR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $60.00 $70.2K 28 874 GME CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/28/25 $39.00 $49.2K 10 651 GENI CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $7.50 $48.0K 98 400 AMZN PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $150.00 $50.8K 6.3K 212 JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $40.00 $33.6K 4.0K 96

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 179 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $178.9K, with a price of $1000.0 per contract. There were 29710 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 47861 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIVN RIVN, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 67 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 449 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.7K, with a price of $122.0 per contract. There were 19905 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21766 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA CVNA, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on January 24, 2025. Parties traded 638 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.0K, with a price of $58.0 per contract. There were 3504 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3022 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FL FL, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 1246 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 63 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $93.5K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 685 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1260 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKNG DKNG, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 158 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 930 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $566.3K, with a price of $609.0 per contract. There were 1199 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 930 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TPR TPR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 521 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 45 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.2K, with a price of $1560.0 per contract. There were 28 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 874 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME GME, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 46 day(s) on February 28, 2025. Parties traded 167 contract(s) at a $39.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.2K, with a price of $295.0 per contract. There were 10 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 651 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GENI GENI, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 98 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 400 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 249 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.8K, with a price of $254.0 per contract. There were 6315 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 212 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD JD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 368 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 80 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.6K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 4064 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 96 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

