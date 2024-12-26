10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EOSE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $5.00 $145.0K 10.5K 3.5K KULR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $5.00 $30.8K 960 1.5K RKLB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/27/24 $25.00 $32.0K 3.1K 895 ENVX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $10.00 $29.2K 15.8K 801 BA PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $220.00 $46.3K 237 564 JBLU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $7.00 $29.0K 4.7K 508 PBI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $7.00 $46.0K 1.1K 501 MMM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $130.00 $60.4K 426 162 NSC CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $260.00 $27.8K 111 121 ALK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $67.50 $29.6K 25 106

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding EOSE EOSE, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 141 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $145.0K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 10550 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3548 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For KULR KULR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 57 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 220 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 69 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 960 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1573 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RKLB RKLB, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on December 27, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 3187 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 895 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ENVX ENVX, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $146.0 per contract. There were 15853 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 801 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BA BA, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 722 day(s) on December 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 9 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.3K, with a price of $5155.0 per contract. There were 237 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 564 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JBLU JBLU, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 85 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 4742 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 508 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PBI PBI, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 57 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.0K, with a price of $93.0 per contract. There were 1100 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 501 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MMM MMM, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 57 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 113 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.4K, with a price of $535.0 per contract. There were 426 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 162 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NSC NSC, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 176 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 34 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $820.0 per contract. There were 111 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 121 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ALK ALK, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 57 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 78 contract(s) at a $67.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.6K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 25 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 106 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

