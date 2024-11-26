10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ACHR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $7.00 $28.4K 14.5K 978 RKLB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $20.00 $80.6K 5.9K 552 JOBY CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.50 $39.0K 12.4K 239 UAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $130.00 $206.0K 4 200 RDW CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $10.00 $38.0K 1.0K 107 WM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $230.00 $39.2K 206 76 HTZ PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $30.00 $126.5K 23 50 BA CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $140.00 $38.4K 1.0K 45 DE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $480.00 $38.8K 7 43 VRT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $70.00 $60.8K 2.9K 32

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For ACHR ACHR, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 416 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 98 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $290.0 per contract. There were 14506 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 978 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RKLB RKLB, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 109 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.6K, with a price of $740.0 per contract. There were 5995 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 552 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JOBY JOBY, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 52 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $5.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.0K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 12415 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 239 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UAL UAL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 388 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $206.0K, with a price of $1030.0 per contract. There were 4 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RDW RDW, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 24 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.0K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 1051 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 107 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WM WM, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 142 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 37 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.2K, with a price of $1060.0 per contract. There were 206 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 76 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HTZ HTZ, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 416 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $126.5K, with a price of $2531.0 per contract. There were 23 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BA BA, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 115 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 19 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.4K, with a price of $2025.0 per contract. There were 1099 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 45 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DE DE, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 52 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 16 contract(s) at a $480.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.8K, with a price of $2430.0 per contract. There were 7 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 43 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VRT VRT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 52 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.8K, with a price of $6080.0 per contract. There were 2923 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 32 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

